More than 100 top nuclear scientists with 'highest security clearances' being fired from Los Alamos Lab due to vaccine mandate | 19 Oct 2021 | Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL)...home of the primary nuclear weapons research facility in the United States, is about to lose dozens of its top nuclear scientists. According to a report from The Hill, more than 100 scientists, nuclear engineers, and others are being fired due to a vaccine mandate at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The Hill said that dozens of top nuclear scientists with "highest security clearances in the nation" and PhDs in sciences and engineering will be fired from Los Alamos Lab after the deadline for Los Alamos National Lab employees to get vaccinated has come and gone. The report is a further confirmation that people with PhDs refused to get the vaccine than those with lower educational levels. According to a Thursday report from the Hill, a total of 114 workers at Los Alamos National Laboratory filed a lawsuit over the mandate, claiming "exemptions have been unduly denied and their constitutional rights are being violated by Triad National Security LLC, the contractor that runs the lab for the U.S. Department of Energy."