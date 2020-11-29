More than 150 arrested in London during anti-lockdown protest | 28 Nov 2020 | More than 150 people were arrested on Saturday during an anti-lockdown protest in London, the Metropolitan Police announced. The Met said that arrests were made for breaching [insane] coronavirus regulations, assaulting a police officer and possessing of drugs. [Yes, all of a sudden, law enforcement is concerned with 'drug possession.'] The Met warned on Friday that the protests break the law, adding that it had a "robust policing plan in place throughout the weekend." [Right, but rioting is fine and dandy.] England is currently in a monthlong lockdown that began Nov. 5, which closed [so-called] nonessential businesses and allowed people to leave their homes only for work and other necessities.