More than 150 police officers shot so far this year, records show --Anti-police violence comes as officers' morale is low around the country | 16 June 2022 | More than 150 American police officers have been shot this year, at least 24 of them killed in the line of duty, statistics compiled by Fox News Digital show. "Criminals feel free to engage in crime," said Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith, spokesperson for the National Police Association and a retired officer with nearly three decades of experience. "You see videos all over [social media], where criminals are doing things, and they appear to have no fear of the police, of a security guard, of a store manager, none of that." In all, at least 156 officers have been shot around the country in 2022 as of Tuesday, according to Fraternal Order of Police data combined with additional information from the Gun Violence Archive.