More than 190,000 people without power in North Carolina as Hurricane Ian nears landfall | 30 Sept 2022 | 6:00 p.m. EDT update: Friday is going to be a wet and windy day for North Carolina. Power outages across the state have increased to over 190,000 as Ian continues to drop heavy rains and gusty wind. Crews across the state are working to restore power and clean up trees that have fallen due to the storm.