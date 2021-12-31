More than 200 Marines have been discharged from military due to vaccine refusal --Several Marines told Fox News they are being targeted by a 'political purge' | 30 Dec 2021 | More than 200 Marines have been booted from the United States military for refusing to submit to a coronavirus vaccine. Fox News confirmed Thursday that 206 U.S. Marines have been kicked out of the military since late November for refusing to take the vaccine. Several Marines who refused to get the shot were granted anonymity by Fox News Digital, so they could speak freely. They said they are witnessing a "political purge" by the Biden administration that is forcing out the military’s "best and brightest" over deeply held beliefs they say are protected by the First Amendment. "There’s something fundamentally wrong at this point with our nation's leadership," said a major with more than 17 years of active service. "We are facing an unconstitutional edict that I think is very targeted as a political purge, taking out some of the best and brightest soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and guardians from the Space Force."