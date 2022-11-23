More Than 200 Million Doses of COVID Shots Dumped Due to Diminishing Demand --U.S. Discarded 81.1 Million Doses of COVID Shots | 22 Nov 2022 | In June 2022, the U.S. Centers for Control and Disease Prevention (CDC) said that pharmacies and state health authorities and federal agencies in the United States discarded 82.1 million doses of COVID shots between December 2020 and May 2022... The government of Canada recently discarded 7.7 million doses of Moderna/NIAID's Spikevax mRNA biologic because of low demand. Swiss government officials have reported that they will destroy nine million doses of Spikevax that have expired, with an additional 5.1 million shots to expire by February 2023. Indian vaccine maker Serum Institute of India said it had to throw away 100 million doses of its COVID vaccine, CoviShield, after they expired. The company halted its production of CoviShield in December 2021 due to low demand.