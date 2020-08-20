More than 300,000 acres burned in three days as resource-depleted Calif. battles blazes --10,849 lightning strikes spark more than 367 fires | 20 Aug 2020 | In the grips of a rare summer weather pattern marked by blistering heat and violent thunderstorms, California has seen hundreds of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes [or, Directed Energy Weapons] erupt into monstrous conflagrations that are tearing through a parched landscape and swallowing homes. Cal Fire spokesperson Jeremy Rahn spoke to the extreme conditions at a Wednesday press briefing and said in the last three days the state experienced a "historic lightning siege" with 10,849 lightning strikes starting more than 367 fires in three days. In all, these fires have burned 300,000 acres, he said.