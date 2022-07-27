More than 50 Republicans call for Biden to take cognitive test amid Dem concerns about his age --More Republicans are joining calls for Biden to take a cognitive test | 27 July 2022 | More than 50 House Republicans on Wednesday are calling for Joe Biden to take a cognitive test, as the president's opponents, and even some allies, question his fitness for the job at age 79. Fifty-four Republicans signed the letter, addressed to Joe Biden, which was led by Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas. That's up from 13 co-signers on a similar letter Jackson led in June 2021, and 37 co-signers on a letter in February. The latest letter also includes key members of House Republican leadership, including Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks, R-Ind., Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson, R-La.