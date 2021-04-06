More than 500 Georgia Republicans urge Kemp to pursue forensic audit of 2020 election | 3 June 2021 | More than 500 Republicans in Georgia are urging Gov. Brian Kemp ("R") to pursue a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election. The letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner on Wednesday, was signed by 531 Republicans ranging from grassroots activists, to precinct leaders, to delegates to the Georgia GOP convention, which is set to take place this weekend. At the center of their letter is a request for an "independent forensic audit to take place through the convening of a Special Session." The letter was sent to Kemp.