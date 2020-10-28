More than 80 per cent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had vitamin D deficiency - study | 27 Oct 2020 | More than 80 per cent of COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Spain had a vitamin D deficiency, according to a new study. Researchers at the University Hospital Marques de Valdecilla in Santander, Spain, looked at the vitamin D levels of 216 patients admitted to hospital for coronavirus treatment between March 10 and March 31. For the study, the 216 hospitalized patients' vitamin D levels were compared to those of a control group of 197 people of similar age and sex from a population-based cohort in the same geographical area...The researchers found that 82 per cent of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients (who were not taking supplements) were vitamin D deficient, while 47 per cent of the control group had the same deficiency..."There are numerous pieces of evidence in the literature that support the beneficial effect of vitamin D on the immune system, especially regarding protection against infections, including viral infections," Hernandez said in an email to CTVNews.ca on Sunday.