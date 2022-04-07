More Than 82 Million Doses of COVID-19 Shots Discarded in U.S. Due to Low Demand --The two states that discarded the most doses of COVID shots were Oklahoma and Alaska. | 4 July 2022 | The U.S. Centers for Control and Disease Prevention (CDC) said that pharmacies, state health authorities and federal agencies in the United States discarded 82.1 million doses of COVID-19 shots between December 2020 and May 2022. The discarded doses equate to over 11 percent of the COVID vaccine doses the U.S. government distributed across the country... The demand for COVID shots in the U.S. has decreased, which is another reason contributing to wastage of so many doses.