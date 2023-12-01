More classified documents found in Biden's Delaware garage, White House reveals | 12 Jan 2023 | Joe Biden had another batch of classified documents housed in the garage of one of his Delaware homes, White House lawyers announced Thursday. The White House Counsel's Office searched Biden's two residences in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, Delaware this week after revelations about a collection of Obama-era classified documents at a think tank in Washington. Biden is facing growing scrutiny for his handling of classified documents, and the White House says it is fully cooperating with a Justice Department investigation. White House lawyers say they immediately contacted the DOJ when they discovered the documents this week. There has been no indication of what the documents contain or whether Biden or anyone else read them after leaving office as vice president.