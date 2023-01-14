More Classified Documents Found at Biden's Delaware Home - White House | 14 Jan 2023 | Additional classified documents have been found at Joe Biden's home in Delaware, the White House said Saturday. Biden's personal attorney found one document on Wednesday and Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, discovered the rest of the documents along with Justice Department (DOJ) officials on Thursday. Six pages, all with classification markings and stored in a room adjacent to the garage at Biden’s home, were found during the search, Sauber said in a Jan. 14 statement... The latest disclosure is in addition to the discovery of documents found in December in Biden’s garage and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington D.C., from his time as vice president. The apparent mishandling of classified documents and official records from the Obama administration are [allegedly] under investigation by a former U.S. attorney, Robert Hur, who was appointed as a special counsel on Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland.