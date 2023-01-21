More New Yorkers moved to Florida in 2022 than any year in history in staggering exodus | 19 Jan 2023 | Dazed and abused by high taxes and rising crime, more New Yorkers fled to Florida in 2022 than any year in history, according to new data. A staggering 64,577 Empire Staters exchanged their driver's licenses for the Sunshine State version last year, according to figures from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "They come in every day," a staffer at a Jacksonville DMV office told The Post this week with a weary laugh. "I hear all the complaints. I feel like a therapist sometimes." The worker said the venting refugees harbor a long list of grievances -- with taxes and eroding quality of life at the top of the list.