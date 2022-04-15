More Than One Million COVID Vaccine Injuries, Nearly 27,000 Deaths Reported to VAERS, CDC Data Show | 15 April 2022 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,226,314 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and April 8, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. The data included a total of 26,976 reports of deaths -- an increase of 277 over the previous week -- and 219,865 serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period -- up 2,564 compared with the previous week. Excluding "foreign reports" to VAERS, 805,921 adverse events, including 12,471 deaths and 79,811 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and April 8, 2022. Foreign reports are reports foreign subsidiaries send to U.S. vaccine manufacturers.