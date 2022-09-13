More Reports of COVID Vaccine-Linked Heart Inflammation in Young Males Submitted to CDC | 11 Sept 222 | Reports submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s vaccine surveillance system suggest that cases of post-COVID-19 vaccine-linked heart inflammation among young males have risen. Recent figures published in the CDC's Vaccine Safety Datalink surveillance system show that within a week of getting the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, there were 14 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis among 102,091 males between the ages of 16 and 17. And of the 206,000 12- to 15-year-old males who got the same two-dose vaccine series, there were 31 cases within a week, according to the CDC. Those reports were presented to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Sept. 1 show that the incident rate for the 12- to 15-year-old group is 150.5 per million--or about 1 in 6,600--and 137.1 per million for the 16- to the 17-year-old group--or about 1 in 7,262.