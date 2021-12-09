More than a thousand 9/11 memorials across the country honor victims, first responders --The majority of 9/11 memorials are in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut | 11 Sept 2021 | More than a thousand 9/11 memorials across the country currently honor the 2,977 people killed in New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, 20 years ago. The majority of those memorials are in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area, as some 500 people who resided on Long Island and commuted into Manhattan's World Trade Center perished on Sept. 11, 2001. After New York, New Jersey lost the second most amount of people -- counting 746 residents who died. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum's registry counts at least 1,190 memorials in place in the U.S., including at least 347 in New York and at least 41 in Connecticut.