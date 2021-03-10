More US Airlines Impose Vaccine Mandates: American, Alaska, JetBlue | 3 Oct 2021 | More U.S. air carriers--American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and JetBlue--have announced that they'll be requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move comes as the Biden administration has ramped up pressure on airlines to require vaccines as part of a broader strategy to boost inoculation rates in the country. Joe Biden signed an executive order in September requiring federal contractors to mandate shots for employees, with the White House later setting a Dec. 8 deadline for them to get the vaccine. The airlines say they provide special flights and other services for the government, so placing them under Biden's mandate.