More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means [It means they don't work.] | 28 Oct 2021 | Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation's most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized [sic]. [Why say "immunized?" If they WERE immunized, they wouldn't be dying from COVID!] Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. ["Seemingly?" A 51% increase is "seemingly?"] "40% of all covid deaths last week were vaccinated. Stop vaccine mandates & forced masking," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted in a post Twitter flagged as "misleading." [It "misleads" people to the truth. --MDR]