Moscow and Kiev may soon come to agreement - Russian negotiator --Ukraine said Russia was seeing the situation "much more adequately" than before | 13 March 2022 | A member of the Russian negotiating team, Leonid Slutsky, has said he believes the "significant progress" he has observed in talks between Moscow and Kiev might soon lead the two sides in the conflict to sign an agreement. Speaking to RT Arabic on Sunday, Slutsky - who also chairs the State Duma's Committee on International Affairs – said, "If we compare the positions of both delegations at the talks, at the very beginning and today, we see significant progress." "I am happy to report that, according to my personal expectations, in the next few days, this progress may develop into a joint position of the delegations and into documents to sign."