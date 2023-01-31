Moscow provides more evidence of U.S. biolabs in Ukraine --Kiev's troops were among the test subjects for Pentagon-funded research, the Russian MOD says | 30 Jan 2023 | Russia's Defense Ministry on Monday laid out more evidence that U.S.-funded laboratories were working in Ukraine. Documents and materials recovered by Russian troops showed that Western pharmaceutical companies operating in territory under Kiev's control conducted HIV/AIDS research on Ukrainian military personnel. The commander of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, presented Ukrainian-language documents referring to HIV infection studies that began in 2019... According to Kirillov, the Russian military has recovered more than 20,000 documents and other materials related to the biological programs in Ukraine, while interviewing eyewitnesses and participants. The evidence "confirms the focus of the Pentagon on creating biological weapons components and testing them on the population of Ukraine and other states along [Russia's] borders," the general told reporters.