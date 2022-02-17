Moscow responds to US 'intelligence' on Russian invasion --The Foreign Ministry has previously claimed February 15 will be remembered as the day Western 'propaganda' failed | 17 Feb 2022 | Attempts to work out when Russia might begin an invasion of Ukraine, despite the Kremlin's insistence that war isn't on the cards, only discredit Western intelligence agencies, Moscow has blasted as tensions continue to rise on the shared border between the two Eastern European nations. In a series of comments issued on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova poured scorn on Washington's persistent announcements that an offensive is on the horizon. According to her, Kiev, which has previously expressed doubt over claims an incursion is looming, has asked the West to lay off the doomsday warnings as such claims have dealt a blow to the country's economy and created panic at home.