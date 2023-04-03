Most Americans believe feds helped incite Capitol riot - poll --A Rasmussen survey has found that only 18% of US voters are convinced that the government played no role in the January 6 breach | 4 March 2023 | More than six in ten Americans believe it's at least "somewhat likely" that federal government agents helped provoke the January 2021 Capitol riot, a new poll has revealed, suggesting that media outlets have largely failed to brand the incident as an insurrection incited by then-President Donald Trump. The poll, released this week by Rasmussen Reports, shows that among the 61% of US voters who think the feds probably helped spur Trump supporters to breach the Capitol, most see that scenario as "very likely." Just 30% of Americans believe it's unlikely that undercover agents were involved in the riot, including 18% who say it's "not at all likely."