Most Americans Don't Know What ESG Is, Would Rather Invest Purely for Profit | 24 May 2023 | Most Americans aren't familiar with the ESG investment movement, which uses its financial resources as a cudgel to coerce companies into compliance with Environmental, Social and Governance ideology, at the expense of profits, a new Gallup survey shows. By denying investment and capital to companies and industries they oppose politically, ESG-activist fund managers and financial institutions are able to exert influence in pursuit of objectives irrelevant to return on investment... Regardless of how well informed they are about ESG, Americans prefer that their fund and retirement account managers base their investments solely on financial factors - not environmental, social and governance goals. Of those with an opinion on the issue, about 54% say they want to invest based only on financial factors.