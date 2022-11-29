Most Americans Dying of COVID Were Vaccinated | 29 Nov 2022 | A recent analysis done by Cynthia Cox of the Kaiser Family Foundation for The Health 202 newsletter of The Washington Post found that approximately 58 percent of the people who died of COVID-19 in the United States in August 2022 had been vaccinated or vaccinated and boosted for COVID. Earlier this year, it was estimated that 42 percent of deaths attributed to COVID were among vaccinated or vaccinated and boosted individuals. This "troubling trend" is something that has been developing during the past year, according to an article published in the Post on Nov. 23, 2022. "As vaccination rates have increased and new variants appeared, the share of deaths of people who were vaccinated has been steadily rising," wrote Post health researcher McKenzie Beard.