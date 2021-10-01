The Most Definitive Video Yet of Capitol Police Letting the Protesters Enter the Building | 08 Jan 2021 | A protester was shot and killed and a Capitol Police officer died after protesters at a Trump rally poured into the Capitol Building and became violent. Soon thereafter, videos of crowds being allowed in by Capitol Police began to appear. Indeed, two reporters from The Washington Examiner spoke with dozens of people who said that Capitol Police simply allowed them to come into the Capitol Building as they do with visitors. And now there's a definitive video showing that not only were police letting the protesters in, but a phalanx of police watched them let the protesters--some of whom were chanting, "f*cking traitors!"--into the building.