Most Infected in COVID Outbreak at CDC Conference Were Vaccinated, Agency Confirms | 29 May 2023 | A COVID-19 outbreak unfolded at a conference held by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) despite most attendees being vaccinated. About 1,800 CDC staffers and others gathered in April in a hotel in Atlanta, where the CDC is headquartered, for a conference focused on epidemiological investigations and strategies. On April 27, the last day of the conference, several people notified organizers that they had tested positive for COVID-19. The CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health worked together to survey attendees to try to figure out how many people had tested positive...Approximately 80 percent of attendees filled out the survey. Among those, 181 said they tested positive for COVID-19. Pretty much all respondents--99.4 percent--had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.