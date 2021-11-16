'Most vaccinated' place on Earth cancels Christmas | 16 Nov 2021 | Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Gibraltar has canceled official Christmas events and "strongly" discouraged people from hosting private gatherings for four weeks. Gibraltar’s entire eligible population is vaccinated. The government of Gibraltar recently announced "official Christmas parties, official receptions and similar gatherings" have been canceled, and advised the public to avoid social events and parties for the next four weeks... The rise in cases, described by the government as "exponential," comes despite Gibraltar having the highest vaccination rate in the world. Similarly well-vaccinated countries have also reported surges in Covid-19 infections recently.