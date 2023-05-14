Mother and child burned alive in Ukrainian strike on Donetsk - governor --A residential district of the Russian city was targeted with multiple rocket launchers, according to the local authorities | 13 May 2023 | A Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian city of Donetsk has killed a woman and her four-year-old son, Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said on social media on Saturday. Ukrainian forces shelled the city several times over the course of the day, damaging a total of 18 residential buildings and three civilian infrastructure facilities in Donetsk and the nearby town of Gorlovka, the local authorities said. A Ukrainian projectile struck the house where the woman and her child lived, causing a fire, Kulemzin said. According to Russian media reports, the family home was burnt out completely. Russia's MK newspaper reported that the two were "burned alive." [WHY are my tax dollars fudning Ukrainian Nazis, terrorists, war criminals and sociopaths?]