Mother Sues D.C. Doctor Who Gave Kids COVID Vaccines Without Consent --The suit, filed by D.C. Attorney Matthew Hardin, seeks damages for false imprisonment, battery and fraud. | 6 March 2023 | The mother of two children who were given COVID-19 vaccines without the mother's consent is suing the doctor who administered the vaccines. An attorney representing NaTonya McNeil last week filed a lawsuit in Superior Court for the District of Columbia against Janine A. Rethy, M.D., M.P.H. According to the complaint, on Sept. 2, 2022, McNeil took her two older children, ages 15 and 17, to the KIDS Mobile Medical Clinic/Ronald McDonald Care Mobile clinic, operated by Georgetown Hospital, to complete their required annual physical exam for the 2022-2023 school year. The lawsuit alleges Rethy, director of the mobile clinic, held the children in the examination room longer than necessary for a regular check-up and vaccinated them against COVID-19 over their objections and without consulting their mother... Both children were upset and angry they had been coerced into vaccination, the complaint says.