Mount Sinai Hospital Set to Hire Unvaccinated Worker With Religious Exemption | 27 Jan 2023 | A source has informed m[e] that Mount Sinai Hospital has offered an unvaccinated highly trained medical professional a job, and communicated to this individual they will accept their religious exemption to vaccination! This is because even though Hochul filed a notice of appeal -- and now has 6 months to follow through on that appeal -- she has not received nor asked for a stay in the ruling of the lower court where Sujata Gibson and Children's Health Defense won exactly two weeks ago. That means it is illegal for anyone to be denied an opportunity to work as a Healthcare Worker in New York simply because they are unvaccinated. If any employer does so, they are in violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.