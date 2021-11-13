Moving the Goalposts: Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecution Pushes 'Multitude' of Lesser Crimes in Last-Ditch Attempt to Secure Some Jail Time | 13 Nov 2021 | After having their entire case obliterated by video evidence and bombshell witness testimony all week -- with some of the worst blows coming from their own 'star' witnesses -- prosecutors for the state's case against Kyle Rittenhouse finally came to the realization that their arguments had gotten them nowhere. In a shocking admission on Friday, the prosecution said that because of the evidence presented in the case "a reasonable jury or juror" could acquit Rittenhouse on the most serious charges that he faces. Even the least serious of the charges that Rittenhouse faces -- illegal possession of a firearm -- may be dismissed by the judge in the case.