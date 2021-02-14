MSM's narrative about the murderous Capitol mob has collapsed, but don't let that get in the way of a good political lynching By Tony Cox | 12 Feb 2021 | As their dishonest narrative collapses around them, mainstream media outlets and Democrat politicians are trying to hold together their latest bid to destroy Donald Trump, but some of the lies are getting too big to shrug off... The tale of the brutal Trump mob is always punctuated with the fact that five people were "killed" during the riot, er, "white-supremacist insurrection." One of those people was Ashli Babbitt, one of the rioters, who was fatally shot by a law enforcement officer. Three others were election-fraud protesters who died from health crises -- a heart attack, a stroke and an unidentified medical emergency -- during the January 6 demonstration and riot. The talking heads who wish Trump supporters dead in every other case are counting Trump supporters in the death toll from an incident perpetrated primarily by Trump supporters. It's as if they're leading a story on a hostage crisis by saying that 30 people were killed without mentioning that 25 of those were hostage takers, including 22 who died of food poisoning.