MSN Quietly Deleted a Story Revealing That Severe COVID-19 Is Rarely Found in the Unvaccinated | 16 June 2022 | A research paper found that people who did not receive a COVID-19 vaccine had a lower rate of suffering a severe case of the virus amidst the pandemic. The article, which has been uploaded to the preprint server ResearchGate, relied on data from over 18,500 respondents across 175 countries. Analysis revealed that individuals unvaccinated against COVID-19 reported fewer instances of hospitalization in comparison to their vaccinated counterparts. MSN -- a news website launched by vaccine enthusiast Bill Gates's Microsoft in 1995 – covered the study, titling its article "Severe COVID-19 'Rare' in Unvaccinated People," but appears to have taken down the story since its publication. Archived versions of the article are still available, however.