Mega barf alert *and* gag me with a chainsaw: MSNBC anchor mocked as 'shamelessly neurotic,' 'embarrassing' for calling herself a 'Fauci groupie' --Nicolle Wallace: I wear masks everywhere 'except when I sit down' | 29 Dec 2021 | MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace was roasted this week after referring to herself as a "Fauci groupie," in reference to her adoration of White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. In a discussion over a surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Monday, Wallace declared herself to be a "Fauci groupie" and enthusiastically listed off her commitment to public health measures, boasting she wears a mask "everywhere." "I'm a Fauci groupie," Wallace said. "I'm thrice-vaccinated, mask adherent. I buy KN95 masks by the, you know, caseload. They're in every pocket. I wear them everywhere except when I sit down." Viewers mocked her as "neurotic," while others suggested she belongs to a "cult."