MSNBC guest wants to 'make sweet love' to Supreme Court leaker, 'joyfully abort' fetus if she gets pregnant --Host Ayman Mohyeldin found the comments hysterical | 9 May 2022 | MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin found it hysterical on Sunday when a guest declared she wanted to "make sweet love" to whoever leaked a draft decision indicating the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade and "joyfully abort" a future pregnancy. While many progressive are happy the draft was leaked, an MSNBC guest took things a step further. "I would like to find out who the leaker is. So I can make sweet love to that person because that person is a hero," guest Laurie Kilmartin said, prompting laughter from the MSNBC host. "A lot of people are saying the leaker could be a conservative. If the leaker is a Republican, and if I get pregnant during our love making, I will joyfully abort our fetus," Kilmartin added.