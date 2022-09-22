Multiple deaths in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk market | 22 Sept 2022 | Artillery shells fired at Donetsk by Ukrainian forces on Thursday landed in the vicinity of the main city market, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin has reported. At least six people were killed in the attack and six others injured, the city chief said. The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) defense force released footage of what they said was the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack... Earlier in the day, the head of the administration of Melitopol, a Russian-controlled city in Ukraine's Zaporozhye Region, reported a blast at the city market. The explosion injured six people but didn’t claim any lives, the official said.