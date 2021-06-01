Multiple explosive devices found in DC amid Capitol chaos | 06 Jan 2021 | Two realistic-looking homemade bombs were found Wednesday in Washington, DC -- one just outside the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the other near the Democratic National Committee's offices, authorities said. Reports of the apparent makeshift explosive devices came as supporters of President Trump stormed the US Capitol building in a violent attempt to derail the certification of the 2020 presidential election. One bomb -- fashioned out of a metal pipe with wires connecting to a plastic kitchen timer -- was found next to a trash can at the Beltway headquarters of the RNC, the Washington Post reported. The device was on the ground next to the wall of the building, CNN said.