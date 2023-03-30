Multiple fatalities expected after two Blackhawk helicopters crash near Fort Campbell | 30 March 2023 | Multiple military helicopters crashed Wednesday night in Trigg County, Kentucky - near Fort Campbell - leaving several people dead. Two HH60 Blackhawks of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) were conducting a training exercise at approximately 10 p.m. when they crashed, Brendalyn Carpenter-Player, the director of the Fort Campbell Public Affairs, told Fox News Digital. "The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred. The status of the crew members are unknown at this time," Carpenter-Player said. "The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families."