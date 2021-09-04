Multiple Governors Signal They Won't Put Up With Biden's Second Amendment Attack: 'Out of Control' | 08 April 2021 | Multiple governors signaled that they will be taking action against Joe Biden after Biden officially unveiled his initial plan to attack Second Amendment rights. Biden announced a series of actions, which he articulated during a press conference where he made multiple false claims, targeting two types of gun parts: pistol braces and chunks of plastic and metal that are unfinished firearms. The Biden administration also will be publishing "model red-flag legislation" for states to consider. This comes just a couple of weeks after the Biden administration urged the Supreme Court to uphold a warrantless gun confiscation case.