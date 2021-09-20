Multiple Listing Service (MLS) Tells Idaho Real Estate Agent 'Liberty' and 'Constitutional' are Racist Terms and He Must Remove Them From His Ads | 19 Sept 2021 | Northern Idaho patriot Todd Savage, a real estate broker and owner of Black Rifle Real Estate, recently received a demand letter from his local real estate Multiple Listing Service (MLS) that is affiliated with the National Association of Realtors. The letter stated that using the words "liberty" and "constitutional" on his ads were "racially charge code words." In his advertisement, Mr. Savage stated that the property is for "Liberty/Constitutional buyers ONLY." MLS demanded that Mr. Savage revise the language used in his listings immediately. Failure to do so would result in the removal of his listings from its website.