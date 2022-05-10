Multiple Massachusetts colleges extend mask mandates indefinitely | 4 Oct 2022 | Three Massachusetts colleges are extending their COVID-19 mask mandate -- and a fourth is putting it to a vote -- even as masking requirements are disappearing around the nation. Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and Hampshire College have all extended their mask mandates indefinitely, according to releases made in the past month. Nearby Amherst College announced recently it will be holding votes in order to determine masking policy on a classroom-by-classroom basis. "If anyone in the class, including the instructor, wants to continue with masking, then masks will be required." [Omg. A lone nut-job can force an entire classroom to suffer!]