Breaking: Multiple Missiles Descending on Different Regions of Ukraine, Local Media Reports --Several explosions reported in the center of Kiev, according to Ukrainian media. | 10 Oct 2022 | Ukrainian media claims that several explosions have been heard in Kiev, and information about the blasts was confirmed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko. Videos posted on social media show black smoke rising from several areas in Kiev. "Four explosions were heard in Kiev. There are also reports of air defenses operating in the Kiev region...After the explosions, smoke was noticed in the city," the UNIAN news agency reports on its Telegram channel. According to Kiev's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, explosions were heard in the city's center. Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, wrote on Twitter that one of the rockets in Kiev fell near the monument to Mikhail Grushevsky in Vladimirskaya Street. Ukraine's security services are in this street and the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky is nearby.