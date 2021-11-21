Multiple people injured after car plows into crowd at Wisconsin Christmas parade - police recover vehicle and 'are aware of a person of interest' --One person died and at least 30 were reportedly injured after red SUV sped through and plowed into holiday parade --There were unconfirmed reports of the driver also firing gunshots as he plowed into parade-goers on Sunday --Police said they have recovered the suspect's vehicle and they are looking for a person of interest --Waukesha Police Department asked residents downtown to shelter in place 'within a half-mile radius' | 21 Nov 2021 | A car traveling at high speed plowed into a holiday parade in suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, killing one person and leaving at least 30 people injured, among them several elderly women who were part of a 'Dancing Grannies' float and members of a schoolgirls' dance team, according to reports. Terrifying video posted to social media shows a speeding red SUV collide into a group of people marching in the middle of the street during the annual holiday parade in Waukesha, some 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee. Another video shows the speeding SUV narrowly miss a young girl who was dancing in the street as the out-of-control vehicle drove by just feet away. There were also unconfirmed reports of shots fired.