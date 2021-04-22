Multiple rockets land near Baghdad International Airport, US-led coalition base, triggering alarms - reports | 22 April 2021 | Multiple rockets reportedly fell near Baghdad International Airport. There have also been reports of air-raid sirens going off inside Camp Victory, which houses US coalition forces. No casualties are being reported. According to local media sources, a total of three rockets went off in the vicinity of the airport. Security forces are now examining the platforms from which the rockets were launched.