Multiple rockets land near US consulate in Iraq - reports --Videos have emerged online purporting to show rockets raining down on Erbil, Iraq, which hosts a US consulate | 12 March 2022 | Several rockets have reportedly struck an area in Erbil, northern Iraq, near a US diplomatic compound. Erbil is the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. Footage shared online purports to show a series of explosions rocking the area. The apparent strike ignited several fires, with smoke can be seen billowing from the scene. AP reported, citing Iraqi officials, that at least 12 missiles were launched towards the area. They claimed that several missiles struck the American consulate. However, US officials reportedly said that there have been no material damage as result of the attack.