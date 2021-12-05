Multiple states declare emergency, 1,000+ pumps run out of gas, as White House insists there's no 'shortage' and blames 'hoarders' | 12 May 2021 | Motorists and even airlines struggled to find fuel across the southeastern US due to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, but the Biden administration denied there was a "shortage" and blamed "hoarders" for the "supply crunch." Virginia and Florida declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, following North Carolina's declaration the day before, as the disruption in pipeline operations led to over 1,000 gas stations across a dozen states running out of fuel, according to S&P's Oil Price Information Service. As of Tuesday afternoon, 27% of stations in North Carolina's Greenville/Spartanburg/Anderson metro area were dry, according to GasBuddy, an app helping motorists find deals at the pump.