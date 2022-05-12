Musk Admits 'Quite Significant' Risk of Assassination | 5 Dec 2022 | Elon Musk said on Dec. 3, a day after the release of a selection of Twitter's internal files that suggests the tech giant has suppressed free speech under its previous management, that he believes he faces a "quite significant" risk to his life. "Frankly the risk of something bad happening or literally even being shot is quite significant," Musk said in a Twitter Spaces discussion on Saturday evening, adding that he would "definitely" avoid open-air car parades in all circumstances. "It's not that hard to kill me if somebody wanted to, so hopefully they don't," the new owner of Twitter said. "There's definitely some risk there." The remarks over his potential assassination came after Musk and independent journalist Matt Taibbi unveiled on Friday a trove of internal Twitter communications that provided a glimpse into Twitter executives' efforts to censor the New York Post's explosive Hunter Biden laptop story in the leadup to the 2020 presidential election.