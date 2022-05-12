Musk issues warning about his 'suicide' --Musk made the statement amid the release of Twitter Files concerning Joe Biden's son | 4 Dec 2022 | Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed on Saturday that he does "not have any suicidal thoughts." The businessman made the remarks while exposing the details of how the social media platform quelled the spread of the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 US presidential election. "If I committed suicide, it's not real," Musk stated during a livestream titled "Elon Musk Joins Us Again Live - #TwitterFilesLive Coverage." The title refers to the "Twitter Files," the name Musk has given to the once-private communications among the platform’s former executives during the 2020 election.