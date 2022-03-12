Musk Says Twitter Suppressed Free Speech Under Orders From Government | 3 Dec 2022 | Elon Musk suggested that Twitter was acting under government orders to suppress free speech, with his remarks coming hot on the heels of the release of a trove of documents that lift the lid on some of the social media platform's censorship machinations around the 2020 presidential election. "Twitter acting by itself to suppress free speech is not a 1st amendment violation, but acting under orders from the government to suppress free speech, with no judicial review, is," Musk said in a tweet late Friday. Musk's remarks came in the context of Friday's unveiling of a series of internal Twitter communications that give insight into steps taken by staff at the social media platform around suppressing the New York Post's explosive Hunter Biden laptop story.